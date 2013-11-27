Plans fall through for new Findlay Police gun range - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Plans fall through for new Findlay Police gun range

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Police in Findlay are continuing to train at the County landfill now that a proposed new gun range has been shot down by the city.

Police were hoping to get out of the landfill and into a brand new gun range off Township Rd. 208 for target practice.

A property owned by city near Riverbend Park was the proposed location for the facility, but police say complaints from people living near the park caused the city to have a change of heart.

Instead, police have to practice at the landfill facility, which is owned by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Findlay Police say it's an inconvenience having to book training time with the Sheriff's Office between their own scheduled training, but getting that practice is required to meet state qualifications and to keep officers at their best.

"I'm big on training," said Findlay Police Chief Greg Horne.  "I think that with a well-trained officer, especially with a firearm and especially now that we're going to be carrying AR-15s, the more proficient they are with their weapon, the better."

The property near the park would have been free to build on.  Police say if they find a new location, the city may have to pay for that land.

Findlay officials say they're hoping to work out a shared agreement between the police and the Sheriff's Office to continue using the same facility in order to cut down on costs.

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly