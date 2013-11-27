Toledo Technology Academy expanding to include 7th, 8th graders - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Technology Academy expanding to include 7th and 8th graders

The Toledo Technology Academy is expanding to include students from 7th and 12th grade.

The expansion will allow for about 150 new 7th and 8th grade students to take part starting next school year.

The Academy is rated as "excellent" by the Ohio Department of Education.  Their curriculum features many modern activities, like building robots, and is designed to provide career-guided classes. 

The school also anticipates benefiting from including younger students, as they believe it will in turn allow those who attend to get a head start on receiving jobs in the future.

The funding for the expansion is coming from the state.  They'll also be adding a Chinese culture course and 30 career tech programs.

