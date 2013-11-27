Track your family's Thanksgiving flight with Flight Aware - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Track your family's Thanksgiving flight with Flight Aware

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest travel days of the year.  With the help of the website Flight Aware, you can check the location of your relatives in flight to you, all in real time.

Flight Aware allows users to search for flights, destinations, or specific airports, and track up-to-the minute arrival schedules.

The website also allows users to view interactive maps with icons for every plane currently flying over American air space.  Using this tool, you can view a plane's exact location, and assess what weather, if any, that plane may run into.

Toledo News Now's Trevor Ault gave an overview of Flight Aware Wednesday on Your Morning.  You can watch the video above.

