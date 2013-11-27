Evacuation order lifted for all but 4 Willard homes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Evacuation order lifted for all but 4 Willard homes

WILLARD, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The residents of 370 homes in Willard, Ohio are being allowed to head home this Thanksgiving after an evacuation order which lasted more than 36 hours.

The residents of four homes, three on North Main Street and one on Church Street, have not been allowed to return home yet.

Hundreds of families were evacuated from their homes Tuesday night after a train derailment and subsequent chemical spill. Ohio Governor John Kasich visited the evacuated families Thursday afternoon.

A train derailed around midnight Tuesday, which caused a 4-inch puncture in a DOT-111 tanker carrying styrene monomer, a chemical used in plastic. Styrene monomer is highly flammable and could cause respiratory damage. The car spilled nearly all of its 30,000 gallon load, but CSX says it has not contaminated the water supply. They also say all tankers are inspected before and after departure.

Willard residents living within a half mile from North Main Street and the double viaduct were told to evacuate to the local high school or a hotel. Approximately 400 households are within that range. Some residents received phone calls, and others were alerted by police and fire crews going door to door.

Police and firefighters picked up pets in the evacuation area, at the owners' request. Pets have been taken to local animal shelters and dog wardens.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

CSX paid for everyone affected to stay in three Tiffin hotels: the Hampton Inn, Quality Inn and Holiday Inn. The company is also providing a Thanksgiving meal from 1 to 4 p.m. at Willard High School, where the American Red Cross has set up a shelter. Residents displaced can also eat at Dudley's and Country Kitchen Thursday. CSX will pay the bill.

Affected residents will be able to present an itemized list of cost incurred because of the spill to CSX representatives beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Christian Alliance Church.

Gov. John Kasich met with city and CSX officials Thursday afternoon and attended the community dinner at Willard High School. Kasich says the situation is being handled right.

