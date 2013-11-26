OH group pushes for legalization of medical marijuana - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OH group pushes for legalization of medical marijuana

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A local physician is getting involved in a renewed push to make medical marijuana legal in Ohio.

Members of the Ohio Rights Group met in Perrysburg on Tuesday as their consultant Dr. Heather Carone presented facts about medical marijuana and the benefits of it.

The Frate family attended the presentation. Their daughter Paige has Dravets Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy, and she suffers from daily seizures. Her mother Kristina says she understands medical marijuana is not a cure, but she believes in the benefits.

"People think I'm going to give my 3-year-old a joint and she's going to smoke it, so I think it comes down to a lack of education," Frate said. "Once people truly understand the impacts it could potentially have - it could save a child's life – I think they'll change their opinions."

Dr. Carone explained that patients do not smoke medical marijuana, but rather take it in a pill form, or even oil that's rubbed onto the skin. She explained that marijuana is currently listed as a schedule one drug, which means it has not medical benefits, but she says that's not true.

"This is a very real medication that we're just starting to explore the possibilities of," Carone said. "When you see people that have MS, and they use this drug that really is so safe and it changes their whole lives, it just seems ridiculous that people don't have access to it in Ohio."

