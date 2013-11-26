Family unhappy with 911 service during Wood Co tornado

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Tornado victims near North Baltimore are upset that emergency crews did not respond right away when their home was hit in the Nov. 17 storm.

The night of the storm, 911 dispatchers at the Wood County Sheriff's Office in Bowling Green were swamped with calls for help, but Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says that's no excuse for what happened to the Buchmans in their time of need.

A tornado leveled much of their home on Quarry Road, leaving the family homeless. Tye and Desirae Buchman said they called 911, but it took crews two hours to respond.

"We dropped the ball," the sheriff said. "We did not handle the call correctly and that should have been done."

Wasylyshyn is responsible for the county's 911 system and says the dispatcher should have sent someone to help. He says the county handles 40,000 emergency calls

"The dispatcher heard that nobody was injured, is what we were told," he said. "We were told the people were leaving, they didn't have a phone number for us to call them back. We told them to call when they got to their destination. They didn't call back, which is fine. We dropped the ball and should have called the fire department, had them go out and immediately check the property."

He says an immediate check would have confirmed everyone got out okay and that there were no hazards such as a gas leak or live wires. The dispatcher has been reprimanded.

"She understands there will be consequences for that, learn from it and move on," Wasylyshyn said.

A lieutenant met with the Buchmans to explain the mistake. The family did not want to comment on the meeting.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.