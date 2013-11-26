TPD investigating shooting on Buckingham in central Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police are searching for the triggerman in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in central Toledo.

Police say around 10:40 p.m., Kevin Roscoe was visiting friends in the 1200 block of Buckingham, but when he left to go home, he was confronted by two males. Roscoe told police one of them shot at him, striking his neck. He then ran back to the residence, where he was found by police minutes later.

 

Roscoe was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to police, the alleged suspect goes by the name "Pooh-Bear."

 

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Toledo Police Department.

