Group collecting items to feed, clothe homeless this winter

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A local woman is doing everything she can to help those in need this holiday season, and many others have stepped up to see it all happen.

It started as a small idea.

"Me and three other friends were going to load the van full of items like coats, hats, food, and we were going to take it to the streets of Toledo and drive around for hours and feed and clothe the homeless," said Linda Wurns.

But a simple post on Facebook turned the idea into something much bigger.

"In a couple hours, I received 40 messages, and by the next day I had 80 messages," she said.

So Wurns and her friends created a Facebook group called Taking it to the Streets, and people from all over began donating.

"We have over 300 coats, 400 blankets, warm clothes, hats, gloves, scarves, cases of water," Wurns said.

She has a trailer at her house and another in Whitehouse that are already full. Now Frosty House and Amigos in Fayette have donated storage space so the group can continue to collect donations. Volunteers in the area are stepping up and doing the same.

Now that they have so many donations, the group is looking for help.

"I'm hoping that somebody out there can help us find a bigger building because it is going to be a very successful day," Wurns said.

Wurns is hoping someone in Toledo will allow them access to a building with enough space to be able to pass out hot meals, a packed lunch and clothing to those in need on Dec. 8. Anyone that can help can contact Wurns at 419-335-9810.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.