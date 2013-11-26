Families struggling after tornado hit Wood Co. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Families struggling after tornado hit Wood Co.

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
WOOD COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

More than one week after a storm tore through the area, tornado victims in Wood County are struggling to recover.

The tornado leveled the home that Carol Hopple and her sister Terri Lynn Woodard were living in on November 17. They lost almost everything.

 "[I got] some glass in my mouth, some glass in my eyes," said 5-year-old Naelynn, Woodard's daughter.

Her grandmother, Mary Woodard, has taken the families in. Her daughters have a meeting with the Red Cross on Wednesday in Bowling Green, and she hopes they'll get some much-needed help. The family says their renter's insurance was cancelled this spring after lightning struck their TV and had to be replaced.

 "We've always told our kids to work for what they have and that's what they're used to," said Mary. "They're not used to someone coming to hand them anything. They know they need to work for what they have and that's what they have done over the years. It's like you close your eyes and everything you've worked for the last five years is gone."

It won't help the families hit by the tornadoes, but Governor John Kasich has authorized state disaster relief for local governments in Jerry City and Cloverdale, to reimburse costs from debris removal and other costs that came up.  

To help the families, donations can be sent to the Carol Hopple Family at Woodforest National Bank, or the Terri Lynn Woodard Family at Huntington Bank.

