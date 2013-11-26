What to know before traveling for Thanksgiving - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

What to know before traveling for Thanksgiving




Many people will be traveling this week to see family for Thanksgiving. If you're one of those, there are a few things you may want to know ahead of time:

Winter weather often causes problems for travelers during the holidays. Whether delaying flights or making roads treacherous for driving, it's important to be aware of the forecast before heading out.

Airlines for America expected about 25 million travelers during its Thanksgiving counting period in 2013. With those kinds of numbers, if your flight is canceled or you miss it, you may have a hard time getting a seat on another crowded flight.

Those same crowds will slow you down at airport security and other checkpoints. Be sure to arrive early enough to get a jump start on the lines.

If you have to re-book your outgoing flight, make sure to re-confirm your return flight. Some airlines will cancel the return flight when you cancel the outgoing flight.

See more travel tips from the LA Times here.

