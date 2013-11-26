TPS board votes to extend Durant's contract - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS board votes to extend Durant's contract

The Toledo Public School Board voted Tuesday night to offer Interim Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant a three-year contract extension.

The board voted unanimously at their Tuesday meeting. The contract could go into effect when Durant's current one-year contract expires on July 31, 2014. 

Durant said he was honored and humbled by the decision, which came earlier than many expected.

"Just to be able to give back is important to me, so I'm excited," he said. "I understand and recognize the area all too well. [I] see the strengths that's in the community and our challenges...I believe in collective impact and I want to play a key role in making things happen."

Durant was selected as interim superintendent last summer, after Dr. Jerome Pecko announced his retirement.

Durant will retain the "interim" title until details of the contract can be worked out.

