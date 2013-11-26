Perrysburg students perform anti-bullying skits

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Perrysburgstudents stepped on the stage for a special performance Tuesday with a messageto stop bullying.

Thehallways at Frank Elementary are filled with anti-bullying signs, but onTuesday students took the message further. High school students performed in aseries of skits written and directed by students.

Theskits showcased some of the most famous villains and heroes, acting out fourdifferent types of bullying - cyber, physical, verbal and social – to show theyoung students it's never okay.

"It'scrucial because they will grow up now knowing that it is wrong, and that willhelp them," said Noah Tye, one of the performers. "That will prevent them fromspreading further, from junior high to high school to college, and then they'lljust live happier lives and just know how to treat people better."

Theperforming students said it's a simple message that, if taught early enough andin an interactive way, the youngest of minds can understand to stand up forvictims and against bullies.

