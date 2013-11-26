Perrysburg students perform anti-bullying skits - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg students perform anti-bullying skits

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Perrysburgstudents stepped on the stage for a special performance Tuesday with a messageto stop bullying.

Thehallways at Frank Elementary are filled with anti-bullying signs, but onTuesday students took the message further. High school students performed in aseries of skits written and directed by students.

Theskits showcased some of the most famous villains and heroes, acting out fourdifferent types of bullying - cyber, physical, verbal and social – to show theyoung students it's never okay.

"It'scrucial because they will grow up now knowing that it is wrong, and that willhelp them," said Noah Tye, one of the performers. "That will prevent them fromspreading further, from junior high to high school to college, and then they'lljust live happier lives and just know how to treat people better."

Theperforming students said it's a simple message that, if taught early enough andin an interactive way, the youngest of minds can understand to stand up forvictims and against bullies.

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Perrysburg students perform anti-bullying skitsMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly