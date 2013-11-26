Oregon Police looking for cell phone thieves - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon Police looking for cell phone thieves

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Oregon Police are looking for three men they say went into a store on Navarre Avenue and stole several smart phones.

According to police, the men stole from a Verizon store on Monday. Surveillance video shows two of them go to the iPhone display while the other goes to the counter to ask about a phone.

A short time later, the suspect at the counter walks over the Samsung Galaxy display. All three suspects take a phone from the security tether and they run out the door.

Police say the suspects fled in a gold-colored Chrysler 300. They got away with two iPhones and a Galaxy S4, worth $1,900 all together.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Oregon Police at 419-698-7062.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Oregon Police looking for cell phone thievesMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: Toledo's Most Wanted

    SLIDESHOW: Toledo's Most Wanted

    If you have any information that could help lead to the arrest of anyone you see featured on air or online, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
    If you have any information that could help lead to the arrest of anyone you see featured on air or online, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
Powered by Frankly