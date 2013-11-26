Oregon Police looking for cell phone thieves

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Oregon Police are looking for three men they say went into a store on Navarre Avenue and stole several smart phones.

According to police, the men stole from a Verizon store on Monday. Surveillance video shows two of them go to the iPhone display while the other goes to the counter to ask about a phone.

A short time later, the suspect at the counter walks over the Samsung Galaxy display. All three suspects take a phone from the security tether and they run out the door.

Police say the suspects fled in a gold-colored Chrysler 300. They got away with two iPhones and a Galaxy S4, worth $1,900 all together.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Oregon Police at 419-698-7062.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.