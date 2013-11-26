Oregon Police looking for cell phone thieves

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.More >>
Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.More >>
Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.More >>
Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.More >>
The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>
The Michigan State Police say they are investigating at least one other case involving Patrick Hickey while he was employed at Addison High School, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.More >>
The arrest stemmed from an undercover solicitation operation involving the website Backpage.com, a classified advertising website.More >>
Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.More >>
