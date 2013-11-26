1 shot in Old West End - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Breaking

1 shot in Old West End

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in the Old West End Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 2600 block of Glenwood, just before 7 p.m.

Officers say the victim was outside of his vehicle when a black Suburban drove up.  Words were exchanged, and police say that's when someone in the Suburban shot the man.  He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly