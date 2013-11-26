BBB warns shoppers of counterfeit item

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

The Better Business Bureau has a warning for shoppers this holiday season. They say if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Everyone is looking to snag the best deal when doing their holiday shopping, but the BBB says they have received several calls about knockoff products already. They have also seen posts on Facebook and Craigslist promising items like authentic North Face jackets and Beats by Dr. Dre headphones.

Aside from running the risk of paying money and ending up empty handed, the BBB says sometimes these items aren't the real deal.

"We see it every season, and a lot of times the person selling the item disappears after the holidays, so the consumer calls us and says, ‘I've discovered that that item that I bought is not real, it's counterfeit,'" said Dick Eppstein, from the BBB. "That watch, or those jewels, or that television set."

Eppstein says the best way to avoid getting scammed is to buy from reputable stores or known and trusted websites.

