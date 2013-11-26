BBB warns shoppers of counterfeit item - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BBB warns shoppers of counterfeit item

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
(Toledo News Now) -

The Better Business Bureau has a warning for shoppers this holiday season. They say if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Everyone is looking to snag the best deal when doing their holiday shopping, but the BBB says they have received several calls about knockoff products already. They have also seen posts on Facebook and Craigslist promising items like authentic North Face jackets and Beats by Dr. Dre headphones.

Aside from running the risk of paying money and ending up empty handed, the BBB says sometimes these items aren't the real deal.

"We see it every season, and a lot of times the person selling the item disappears after the holidays, so the consumer calls us and says, ‘I've discovered that that item that I bought is not real, it's counterfeit,'" said Dick Eppstein, from the BBB. "That watch, or those jewels, or that television set."

Eppstein says the best way to avoid getting scammed is to buy from reputable stores or known and trusted websites.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly