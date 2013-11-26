Top 3 Fugitives on Toledo's Most Wanted List - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Top 3 Fugitives on Toledo's Most Wanted List

(Toledo News Now) -

The goal of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is to find the most dangerous fugitives and get them off the streets. WTOL 11 has partnered with local law enforcement to find the top three most wanted fugitives in our area. These are the top three suspects that should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jermul Richardson
Jermul Richardson is wanted for two armed robberies, aggravated assault with a gun and aggravated burglary. He is accused of being involved in two armed robberies involving cabs on the 3100 block of Warsaw and 1000 block of Baker. During one of the incidents a shot was fired. Richardson is believed to be in the Toledo area.
 
Marquis Walker
Marquis Walker is wanted for homicide. Police say he gunned down his ex-girlfriend Jordan Jones in her West Toledo apartment in October. Earlier this month a vigil was held for Jones to call attention to domestic violence and to make a plea for Walker's capture. Deputy US Marshal, Alex Rutter tells WTOL 11, that the task force has developed good information on him but they are looking for a few more tips that could put the case together. The task force is offering a one thousand dollar reward for his arrest.

Deitrekk Boone
Deitrekk Boone is being called US Marshals' 'most wanted fugitive.' Rutter says, "There is no doubt about it, he is our number one guy." Boone is a well known gang member wanted for homicide. Police say Boone robbed, shot, and left gym owner Joe Lengel for dead in the early morning of November 19th of 2012. Marshals believe he could be in Toledo, Columbus, Cleveland, or even Atlanta. But they are confident someone in the Toledo area knows where he is. Earlier this month the task force held a news conference to raise the reward to five thousand dollars for his arrest.  At the conference, US Marshal, Chris Hodge said, "The littlest snowflake can turn into that snow boulder that can lead to his arrest."

Boone can be easily recognized by a large tattoo on his left arm that says "my brother's keeper" in cursive.
 
Crime Stopper

If you know where any of these suspects are, or have any information that could help lead to an arrest call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. You can also call the US Marshals tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED. You may remain anonymous. 


Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved. 

