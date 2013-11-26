Governor approves state disaster relief money for Cloverdale, Jerry City

Governor approves state disaster relief money for Cloverdale, Je - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

COLUMBUS, OH

The state of Ohio will be sending money to two area communities to help with cleanup from last week's tornadoes. Ohio Governor John Kasich approved the use of money from the State Disaster Relief Fund for Cloverdale and Jerry City.

Both villages were hit by separate tornadoes on the night of November 17, Cloverdale an EF-2, Jerry City an EF-1.

"I've reached out to local officials across the impacted areas to make sure the state is doing all we can to help our neighbors get back on their feet," Kasich said in a statement Tuesday.  "Both Cloverdale and Jerry City are in need of some additional assistance, so we're going to help them get through this and will continue to monitor the situation in case future needs arise."

The State Disaster Relief Program is an authorized reimbursement program intended to provide assistance to local governments and eligible private non-profits organizations for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work. The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to work with local communities in affected areas to determine the impact of the severe storms and tornadoes.

