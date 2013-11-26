Governor approves state disaster relief money for Cloverdale, Jerry City

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The state of Ohio will be sending money to two area communities to help with cleanup from last week's tornadoes. Ohio Governor John Kasich approved the use of money from the State Disaster Relief Fund for Cloverdale and Jerry City.

Both villages were hit by separate tornadoes on the night of November 17, Cloverdale an EF-2, Jerry City an EF-1.

"I've reached out to local officials across the impacted areas to make sure the state is doing all we can to help our neighbors get back on their feet," Kasich said in a statement Tuesday. "Both Cloverdale and Jerry City are in need of some additional assistance, so we're going to help them get through this and will continue to monitor the situation in case future needs arise."

The State Disaster Relief Program is an authorized reimbursement program intended to provide assistance to local governments and eligible private non-profits organizations for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work. The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to work with local communities in affected areas to determine the impact of the severe storms and tornadoes.

Click here to read Governor Kasich's letter authorizing the use of funds for Cloverdale and Jerry City.

Tim Miller will have much more on the governor's decision and the latest on storm cleanup efforts, coming up on FOX Toledo News at 10 and WTOL 11 News at 11.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.