Woodville Mall owners blame city for demo delay

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The owners of the Woodville Mall are dishing out new accusations about the real reason they claim demolition has not started.

In a rare move, the owners are speaking out, pointing the finger at a city administrator for delaying demolition. Still, city leaders say they're not at fault for keeping this former mall standing.

"It's the owner's responsibility to do it. I wish they would do it. I don't want to get the city involved," said Bob Anderson, Northwood city administrator.

A statement from Adam Burke, the lawyer representing the mall owners, says:

"This is a land grab for the city," Burke said. "We are ready, willing and able to do the demolition now. The city just needs to get out of the way."

Owners say posting the $1.7 million bond to demolish the nuisance property is unattainable, but officials say they're just following city ordinances.

"In order to demolish something this size, you must post a bond double the cost of demolition. That's to make sure we don't get stuck with a bunch of rubble," explained Anderson.

The mall is in a state of disarray. The fence seems to keep the leaves in, rather than the thieves out.

Northwood police say there have been recent break-ins, with people cabling through holes in the ceiling and busting out windows to steal copper.

"That's all got to be taken care of and it's got to be taken care of in a proper way, and that's rather expensive," said Anderson.

It's an expense that seems to be the center of yet another battle between the city and the owners of the Woodville Mall.

