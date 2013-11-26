Controversial measure would restrict pet sales in Toledo

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Toledo City Council is taking up a controversial measure regarding the sale of dogs and cats at retail shops.

The opening of the Family Puppy store at Franklin Park in October sparked anger from protestors who claim the animals sold at the store came from puppy mills.

The measure before City Council would prohibit the sale of dogs and cats at retail shops, unless they are obtained from an animal shelter, humane society or a rescue organization, and only if the animals are spayed or neutered.

"When you start dumping puppy mill dogs into a community, the death rate is going to go up at the local pounds and shelters, and we don't want to see that here," said Jean Keating with the Ohio Coalition of Dog Advocates.

Keating says the proposed legislation would send a strong message about how dogs and cats are bred and cared for before they're sold to a new owner.

"Puppies aren't products, these are animals. There's a difference between a living product and a chair," said Keating.

The owner of the Family Puppy store says he would be forced to close his store if the proposal becomes a law.

Councilman Mike Craig says it would send the wrong message about Toledo being "business friendly."

"The regulation on retail outlets, you can only sell dogs you get from a charity. This is not business friendly. If you want to regulate pet shops, go ahead, but don't make it so they can't do business here," said Craig.

Council decided to keep the proposed ordinance in committee on Tuesday. Councilmen Collins and Waniewski plan to offer amendments before council votes on the measure December 10.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.