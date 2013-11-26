Collins stresses water board will be advisory, plans to hire new - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Collins stresses water board will be advisory, plans to hire new Public Utilities Director

As the City of Toledo is getting ready to form a regional water advisory board with various communities which receive water service from the city, Mayor-Elect Mike Collins wants to stress it is going to be an advisory panel only.

"Clearly they will be advisory. The City of Toledo is not going to be giving up at this moment in time its authority to make policy and to run this program," said Collins.  

Collins credits the Bell administration for working with neighboring communities, with the goal of giving those communities the ability to discuss issues involving that service. Collins says it will be a discussion for another time whether or not this could lead to the possibility of creating a regional water system.

Collins says his first order of business when he becomes mayor is to hire a new Director of Public Utilities, because in his opinion that department needs to be run more like a business.

