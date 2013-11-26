Don't Waste Your Money: How to find iPad deals - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Reporting by John Matarese, Reporter
What is one of the top items on Santa's list this year? The new iPad. The only problem is the price. Although they are two to three times the price of many Android tablets, you may be able to find a better deal.

A new iPad Air or iPad Mini is at the top of many Christmas wishlists this year. Everyone knows Apple sets a price for its new gadgets, so it's the same price everywhere, right? That's not necessarily true.

Prices Can Vary

It used to be that whether you were waiting outside the Apple store to open, or you shopped at a discount store, a current edition iPad would always be $499. That's changing. Walmart and Target are selling the brand new iPad Air for $479, $20 less than Apple. 

On Black Friday, the prices drop even more:

-Best Buy will sell it for $449. 

-Target may have the best deal of all: A $100 gift card with the iPad Air, drops the price to $379!

Want the original iPad Mini? The best Black Friday deals may be at Walmart: It's just $299 with a $100 gift card thrown in, making the price just $199!

Doesn't That Stink

But from the doesn't that file comes the catch with many Black Friday iPad markdowns. While most of the deals last all day long, look for the words "while quantities last." If the iPads are gone by 9 p.m. Thanksgiving night, you may be out of luck.

Don't want to fight the Thanksgiving Day crowds? Deal News says some of these deals will be repeated. If not, check for refurbished models, especially the older iPad or iPad Mini.

Bottom Line

If your recipient doesn't mind a refurbished or older model, you will save a lot more. Just be sure to buy that refurb from a reputable site, preferably Apple itself, so you get a full warranty and you don't waste your money.

