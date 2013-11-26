Don't Waste Your Money: How to find iPad deals

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

What is one of the top items on Santa's list this year? The new iPad. The only problem is the price. Although they are two to three times the price of many Android tablets, you may be able to find a better deal.

A new iPad Air or iPad Mini is at the top of many Christmas wishlists this year. Everyone knows Apple sets a price for its new gadgets, so it's the same price everywhere, right? That's not necessarily true.

Prices Can Vary

It used to be that whether you were waiting outside the Apple store to open, or you shopped at a discount store, a current edition iPad would always be $499. That's changing. Walmart and Target are selling the brand new iPad Air for $479, $20 less than Apple.

On Black Friday, the prices drop even more:

-Best Buy will sell it for $449.

-Target may have the best deal of all: A $100 gift card with the iPad Air, drops the price to $379!

Want the original iPad Mini? The best Black Friday deals may be at Walmart: It's just $299 with a $100 gift card thrown in, making the price just $199!

Doesn't That Stink

But from the doesn't that file comes the catch with many Black Friday iPad markdowns. While most of the deals last all day long, look for the words "while quantities last." If the iPads are gone by 9 p.m. Thanksgiving night, you may be out of luck.

Don't want to fight the Thanksgiving Day crowds? Deal News says some of these deals will be repeated. If not, check for refurbished models, especially the older iPad or iPad Mini.

Bottom Line

If your recipient doesn't mind a refurbished or older model, you will save a lot more. Just be sure to buy that refurb from a reputable site, preferably Apple itself, so you get a full warranty and you don't waste your money.

