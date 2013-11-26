BBB Tips: Black Friday shopping - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BBB Tips: Black Friday shopping

Thousands of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan residents will head out early this Friday, or late Thursday evening, to take advantage of black Friday shopping deals.

Dick Eppstein of the Better Business Bureau stopped by WTOL 11 News at Noon on Monday with the following tips for black Friday shoppers.

• Plan Ahead. Print out or clip ads to help outline your shopping day. Take them with you!

• Create a Budget. Avoid impulse purchases.

• Know Lay-Away Policies – When must you pay? When must you pick them up?

• Don't be Misled by Tricky Advertisements. Look for the fine print.

• Ask about return policies. 30 days? From when?

• As yourself ‘Do you need their store credit card?'

• Keep your Receipts.

For more from the Better Business Bureau of the Toledo area, visit http://toledo.bbb.org/.

