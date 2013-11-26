City crews hit gas line near Waite High School

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

City crews working near Waite High School have reportedly hit a gas line causing a leak in the alley behind the 100 block of Essex.

Crews were reportedly excavating in the alley when they hit the unmarked line.

Students are staying in school as officials say they are safe.

Columbia Gas has been called to fix the broken line. The plan to fix it involves shutting off gas at nearby houses, but since not everyone is home, the repairs could be delayed. About 20 residents have been impacted by the shut off.



Front, Essex, Mott, and East Broadway have all been blocked off surrounding the leak. People are encouraged to stay away from the area.

Toledo News Now has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.