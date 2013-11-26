City crews hit gas line near Waite High School - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City crews hit gas line near Waite High School

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

City crews working near Waite High School have reportedly hit a gas line causing a leak in the alley behind the 100 block of Essex.

Crews were reportedly excavating in the alley when they hit the unmarked line.

Students are staying in school as officials say they are safe.

Columbia Gas has been called to fix the broken line.  The plan to fix it involves shutting off gas at nearby houses, but since not everyone is home, the repairs could be delayed. About 20 residents have been impacted by the shut off.

Front, Essex, Mott, and East Broadway have all been blocked off surrounding the leak.  People are encouraged to stay away from the area.

Toledo News Now has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

