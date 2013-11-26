Black Friday shoppers camping out at Toledo Best Buy - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Black Friday shoppers camping out at Toledo Best Buy

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The early bird gets the worm, or in this case, a great deal on a TV.

Black Friday shoppers are already camping out in front of the Toledo Best Buy in order to guarantee an early spot in line.

While many of our Facebook commenters say doing this is greedy, these shoppers say they're doing it to benefit their families.  One shopper says ensuring he gets Best Buy's Black Friday deals will save his family about $1,000.

Toledo News Now's Natalie Clark reported live outside of Best Buy this morning with the story of these dedicated shoppers.

