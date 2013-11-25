City of Oregon to become energy-efficient - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City of Oregon to become energy-efficient

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Oregon city leaders are planning to make their municipal complex more energy efficient while saving the taxpayers money.

"With three separate buildings, sometimes our heating and cooling is working at cross purposes and it's relatively expensive to operate," said City Administrator Michael Beazley.

The city spends over $200,000 a year on operating the municipal complex. Beazley says the city is planning to convert to geothermal energy to save money.

"What we will be doing is some borings in the front and go down and provide a lower-cost energy source for the building for many years to come," he said.

The more energy-efficient building will eliminate the gas bill and spread the electric bill so demand charges will be lowered over time.

"We're always looking at ways of lowering our costs of providing our services," Beazley said. "These buildings are going to be here for many years to come. It's the way we meet our service needs, we operate out of these buildings."

The majority of city operations are done out of the complex. Soon after the project is finished, Beazley says they will look at converting other buildings in the area.

"I think we're going to spend approximately $1.7 million for our complex, and that's going to include anything from roofs …anything that we've put off for a long time," he said.

The city will pay for the project over time with energy savings and various partnerships. A meeting was held Monday night to put funds in place for the building. Bids and proposals will be taken at the beginning of next year, which will determine when the project will begin.

