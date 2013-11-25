Camping out for Black Friday already - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Camping out for Black Friday already

Stores are opening earlier and earlier for Black Friday, which means shoppers are lining up earlier, as well! One man has been camping out at the Best Buy on Monroe Street since Thursday.

Bryan Davis says waiting is worth it because he's doing it for his family. He's been camping out for Black Friday deals for the last eight years. For him, it's a tradition. He says his family visits and brings him meals. They even celebrate Thanksgiving on Saturday instead of Thursday.

"I jump in line early," he said. "I usually take vacation to do this just to save my family money."

This year, he's getting a tablet for himself, a laptop for a friend, a 55-inch TV for $500 and, most importantly, a laptop his daughter needs for school.

"Just on the laptop and the TV alone, I'm probably saving about $1,000," he said.

Davis sleeps on an air mattress, has plenty of blankets, and has to deal with some harassment from people passing by. He says it's all worth it for those high-tech gadgets at low prices for his family.

"Most people do whatever they can for their family and this is what I do for mine," he said. "I'm just doing this to save money for my family and they're supporting me, and that's all that matters."

