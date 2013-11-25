BGSU to make 30 faculty cuts - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BGSU to make 30 faculty cuts

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Another round of faculty cuts is coming to Bowling Green State University.

Last year, the university cut about 70 faculty positions. Now, they've announced they're making another 30 cuts.

"It's extremely frustrating to us that they continue to cut some of the best, most hard-working, award-winning faculty," said David Jackson, president of the BGSU Faculty Association.

On Monday, BGSU sent an email to 30 non-tenured faculty members whose contracts will not be renewed.

"Non-tenure faculty typically teach eight classes a year," Jackson said. "Cutting 30 people, that's 240 fewer classes."

Dave Kielmeyer, a spokesperson for the university says freshmen enrollment is down and the university simply doesn't need the current number of faculty members.

"It's really based upon student needs and student demands, so it's something we're constantly dealing with and adjusting," Kielmeyer said.

Jackson says the cuts will hurt the quality of education BGSU offers.

"Fewer options for students to take classes, potentially adding to the time it will take for them to graduate and making the classes that remain larger – none of which is good for the quality of a BGSU education," he said.

Faculty members are planning to notify future students and their parents on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the BGSU Preview Day.

