BGSU to make 30 faculty cuts

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Another round of faculty cuts is coming to Bowling Green State University.

Last year, the university cut about 70 faculty positions. Now, they've announced they're making another 30 cuts.

"It's extremely frustrating to us that they continue to cut some of the best, most hard-working, award-winning faculty," said David Jackson, president of the BGSU Faculty Association.

On Monday, BGSU sent an email to 30 non-tenured faculty members whose contracts will not be renewed.

"Non-tenure faculty typically teach eight classes a year," Jackson said. "Cutting 30 people, that's 240 fewer classes."

Dave Kielmeyer, a spokesperson for the university says freshmen enrollment is down and the university simply doesn't need the current number of faculty members.

"It's really based upon student needs and student demands, so it's something we're constantly dealing with and adjusting," Kielmeyer said.

Jackson says the cuts will hurt the quality of education BGSU offers.

"Fewer options for students to take classes, potentially adding to the time it will take for them to graduate and making the classes that remain larger – none of which is good for the quality of a BGSU education," he said.

Faculty members are planning to notify future students and their parents on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the BGSU Preview Day.

