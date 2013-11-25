Free childcare for parents on Black Friday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Free childcare for parents on Black Friday

A local childcare center wants to help parents who plan to shop the sales this Black Friday.

For the fourth year in a row, shoppers can bring a non-perishable food item to an Educare Academy location and they can have their children watched for free on Friday.

"We open this up to the public, children and families," said Laurie-Lynn Perez, education and community manager for Educare. "There is no catch. The parents or the children bring in one non-perishable food item and we proved free childcare from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m."

Children ages six weeks to 12 years old are welcome so parents can do their holiday shopping without the kids seeing. Educare staff will provide meals and educational activities for the kids.

"If you don't have childcare, and/or you don't have the extended family to help support you so you can go shopping, this again gives them another opportunity to do so where they may not be able to find a babysitter," Perez said. "Black Friday can be a little bit crazy, so this way they have an opportunity to go out and catch some sales."

All the food collected will be donated to the Toledo Seagate Food Bank.

For more information, including reserving a spot at one of the eight Educare locations, call 419-704-2009.

