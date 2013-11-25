Thieves steal from under car hoods in Wauseon

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Policein Wauseon are working to figure out who is responsible for several catalyticconverter thefts.

Policesay thieves have hit several cars lately, the most recent occurred Saturday.

"It'sjust a matter of them getting under your car, taking a small saw and cuttingtwo pipes," said Chief Keith Torbet. "It's being sold as scrap at differentscrap yards, we're sure."

Thepolice have sent out alerts to local scrap yards and are working with thecommunity to keep an eye out for the missing parts.

Theysay most of the thefts are occurring in parking lots and during the day whilepeople are at work. According to Chief Torbet, the best way to keep your carsafe is to be alert.

"Ifpeople keep an eye on their vehicles and their neighbors' vehicles, this willhelp keep it down and deter it," Torbet said.

Anyonewith information that can help police figure out who is responsible for thethefts is asked to call them at 419-335-3821.

