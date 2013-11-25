Oregon sports complex gets upgrade - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon sports complex gets upgrade

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The City of Oregon is wrapping up construction on a new concession stand and shelter house facility at the soccer complex.

City Administrator Michael Beazley says it has been challenging and inconvenient for senior citizens and other spectators to use the portable restrooms at the facility, so they decided to add on to the complex.

The half-a-million dollar project was geared toward giving families a great experience when they're watching a game.

"It's something that's actually a good step forward for Oregon," Beazley said. "It's going to be a nice, attractive facility and we're making sure we provide the right infrastructure and amenities to make it easier for our families to enjoy our rec complex."

The work is expected to be complete in about two weeks, and the complex will be ready to use in the spring.

