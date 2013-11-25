Fulton Co Dog Warden now posting dogs online - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fulton Co Dog Warden now posting dogs online

FULTON COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

TheFulton County Dog Warden is turning to technology to help increase adoptions.

Theyare using the internet to help the dogs find homes, and started posting pictures of theadoptable dogs online just this month.

Visitorsto the website can see the dogs' age, history and how long they've been at theshelter. The dog warden, Brian Banister, says the website has already receiveda lot of traffic.

"Wehave moved a few more dogs," he said. "We've always been real proactive tryingto get the dogs out of here to rescue groups or adopt the dogs. What we'refinding is we're having dogs in here for a [shorter] amount of time.Immediately as soon as they're adoptable, they're being placed."

