Wood Co survey shows fewer students smoke cigarettes

WOOD COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Afew questions have been tweaked this year on a youth survey so officials canget a better sense of what students in Wood County are doing when no one islooking.

TheWood County survey is given to students in grades 5-12. It has 85 questionsabout drug use that students are asked to answer honestly – but the questionnaireis anonymous. The survey has been given to students since 2003, but it changeswith the times. This year, three questions were added or tweaked about heroin,synthetic marijuana and e-cigarettes.

Officialssay there has been a spike in usage in all categories except e-cigarettes, and officialsare trying to stay ahead of the trend.

"What'sthe new thing that's out there that we don't know yet, that we haven't heardmuch about yet?" said Kyle Clark, director of Wood County Safe Schools, HealthyStudents.

Resultsfrom previous years show marijuana usage has increased, but the number ofstudents who smoke cigarettes has decreased.

"Theseare all issues that not only affect us, but the entire nation," Clark said.

The surveys are administered by the Wood County Educational Service Center; Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS); Safe Schools, Healthy Students; and the Wood County School District. Officialsuse the results to tailor preventative programming to get students on the edgeof abuse back on the path to success.

