Sandusky cold case reopened after man convicted of similar murders

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

New charges could be on the way for a Sandusky man who has been sentenced to the death penalty.

Police have reopened a cold case from 1994, which they think may be connected to Curtis Clinton, who has been convicted of strangling four people.

Earlier this month, Clinton was sentenced to the death penalty after being convicted of strangling Heather Jackson and her two children to death in 2012. Seven months before that, he was released from jail after serving time for the involuntary manslaughter of Misty Keckler in Fostoria.

Police say they see chilling similarities between Clinton's previous crimes and the unsolved murder of 73-year-old Ida May Franklin from 1994. They say Clinton lived near Franklin and frequently visited her.

"It's somebody's family member that's passed away, and I'm sure they would like some closure," said Detective Dana Newell, from the Sandusky Police Department. "If that's where it leads us, we'll get closure for the family, present it to the court and see what happens."

Franklin was found strangled with her throat slit in her Sandusky home in April of 1994. Just like Heather Jackson, Franklin's body was stuffed underneath a mattress.

Police are resubmitting DNA evidence from Franklin's case to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. They've also issued an alert to other departments across Ohio and Michigan to see if they have similar unsolved murders.

