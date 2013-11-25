Sandusky cold case reopened after man convicted of similar murde - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sandusky cold case reopened after man convicted of similar murders

Curtis Clinton Curtis Clinton
SANDUSKY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

New charges could be on the way for a Sandusky man who has been sentenced to the death penalty.

Police have reopened a cold case from 1994, which they think may be connected to Curtis Clinton, who has been convicted of strangling four people.

Earlier this month, Clinton was sentenced to the death penalty after being convicted of strangling Heather Jackson and her two children to death in 2012. Seven months before that, he was released from jail after serving time for the involuntary manslaughter of Misty Keckler in Fostoria.

Police say they see chilling similarities between Clinton's previous crimes and the unsolved murder of 73-year-old Ida May Franklin from 1994. They say Clinton lived near Franklin and frequently visited her.

"It's somebody's family member that's passed away, and I'm sure they would like some closure," said Detective Dana Newell, from the Sandusky Police Department. "If that's where it leads us, we'll get closure for the family, present it to the court and see what happens."

Franklin was found strangled with her throat slit in her Sandusky home in April of 1994. Just like Heather Jackson, Franklin's body was stuffed underneath a mattress.

Police are resubmitting DNA evidence from Franklin's case to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. They've also issued an alert to other departments across Ohio and Michigan to see if they have similar unsolved murders.

Related:

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly