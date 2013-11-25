AEP rolls out address-specific outage information

Customers of AEP Ohio, a unit of American Electric Power, have a new way to get information when their service is affected by power outages. With a new web tool, customers now can find out when their power will be restored by logging into their account on AEPOhio.com.

"We know outages are an inconvenience and our customers want to know when their power will be back on," said Karen Sloneker, Director – Customer Services and Marketing of AEP Ohio. "While customers can call us to find out their estimated restoration time, they'll now be able to find the same information through our website."

The new tool was put to the test during a recent storm. Despite the fact that its availability was not yet widely promoted, more than 5,100 visits to the outage status page were noted.

"This is a confirmation that the tool is a success and will go a long way in improving customer experience and satisfaction," Sloneker said.

To view outage information through the website, customers should:

Go to AEPOhio.com/MyOutage

Enter their user ID and password

The next screen will show the estimated restoration time and the cause of the outage when it is identified.

The initial estimated restoration time can change after crews arrive on-site and identify the outage cause after assessing the line, pole and equipment.

Customers are encouraged to check the website periodically for updates on their outage.

Customers also are reminded to report their outage if their outage is not reflected on their account.