Gabriel, Sykes win council seats pending recount, Martinez just - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gabriel, Sykes win council seats pending recount, Martinez just 5 votes back

and Tim Miller, Reporter
Connect
Toledo City Council Toledo City Council
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Theresa Gabriel and Larry Sykes won the final two seats on city council, but a recount will be needed to confirm the result.

Gabriel and Sykes got the good news Monday after provisional ballots were counted. Because each won by less than one half of one percent, all votes will be recounted.

The two beat out sitting Councilman Adam Martinez to win seats, although Martinez could regain his seat in the recount. Martinez finished just 5 votes back of Sykes.

Gabriel finished with 19,370 votes, Sykes 19,282 and Martinez 19,277.

On Wednesday, the board will randomly select 5 percent of precincts in the city to have their votes recounted. All votes cast in those precincts will then be recounted on December 5.

A recount will also be necessary in the Ottawa Hills Village Council race, where Edward Shimborske finished just one vote behind Robert F. Reichert. The two are competing for the fourth and final seat on council.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly