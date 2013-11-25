City explores possibility of regional water system - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City explores possibility of regional water system

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Initial steps may have been taken towards having a regional water system in northwest Ohio and southeastern Michigan. 

The city of Toledo's water system produces roughly 26 billion gallons of drinking water per year to an estimated 500,000 people in Lucas, Wood, Fulton and Monroe counties. A measure before City Council calls for creating a Regional Water Advisory Board with representatives from the communities which get their water supply from the city.

Lucas County Commissioner Carol Contrada calls it a positive step for regional cooperation.

"One of the things that's important is to have all the people who contract with the city of Toledo at the table, so that we can be informed about what the issues are," said Contrada. 

As a former Sylvania Township trustee, Contrada says it's a critical issue for long-term prosperity in the area, but believes it's too early to tell if this will ultimately lead to the creation of a regional water authority.

"The real barrier in the past was not having been able to talk to the city of Toledo, and that barrier seems to be disappearing," said Contrada. 

If approved, the advisory board will take a closer look at proposed capital improvements, focus on best practices and efficiencies, as well as emphasize long-term cost management.

