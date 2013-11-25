Don't Waste Your Money: Tips for better customer service

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

How many times have you tried to call some company for tech support or warranty help, and all you can reach is a voicemail tree? Or you finally reach someone, but they are in a third world country and can't help?

Poor Customer Service Everywhere

You know the routine: You need help in a store, from a phone agent, or in a restaurant and you're told, "Sorry, we can't help you."

Jack Nicholson made poor customer service memorable in the movie "Five Easy Pieces," smashing the water glasses on a table in a diner, after a surly waitress told him he couldn't get toast.

From the movies to real life: Just recently, Glen Davis, of the Orlando Magic, threw a tantrum, smashing a computer when a hotel clerk refused him a room.

Then there was the famous YouTube customer service meltdown that went viral earlier this year, with an angry man screaming "I've been on the phone three hours trying to reach her and every time I call that &%#$# number, I get your department!"

Everyone Has A Story

We spoke with shoppers who told us they can understand how people blow their lids.

"You go in a store and there are like 20 lines and only two are open," Rita Keats said. "You've only got one item, and someone's doing their weekly groceries. It can make you want to scream."

Others told us about recent phone center frustrations.

"Someone is on the phone and you really can't understand them, their English is real sloppy," said one shopper.

So what can you do to avoid waiting and waiting - then ending up right where you started?

Call Center Operators Give Advice

Carol and Clark Sarver own Maximum Communications, a call center that works with dozens of national companies.



They shared some tips to get better service, and it starts with your demeanor.

Tip Number 1:

Stay calm. You'll get much further if you are not emotional.

"Our agents are human beings, they don't like to be yelled at," Clark Sarver said. "The first thing is just to be calm."



Tip Number 2:

Ask for a "supervisor" as soon as you feel you're getting nowhere. Supervisors really exist at every call center, the Sarvers say.

But what if you can't even reach a live person to begin with?

Tip Number 3:

Look for other ways to get through. Search for inside numbers if the company makes it impossible to get to a person. Get Human provides phone numbers for hundreds of companies.

Get on Facebook and Twitter. These days, companies will see your complaint, especially if it is one that catches other people's attention. It could get retweeted or shared.

Tip Number 4:

Avoid peak times when agents are swamped, especially at noon and the day after Christmas.

"After a holiday is not the best time to call," Carol Sarver said. "At lunchtime and after the workday is off, those are high-call volume times. I would avoid that."

The Bottom Line

Be persistent and keep your cool. If you can't speak with anyone who can help, take to social media.

That way you may get through and you don't waste your money.

