Toledo cab driver's death ruled homicide

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Toledo Police Department has released surveillance video taken outside of a west Toledo bar, which resulted in the death of a taxi cab driver, hoping the public can help find the man responsible.

The video takes place at Chuck's Bar on Monroe Street back on April 28. It shows a taxi cab driver being assaulted by a man. Several days later, the cab driver died.

In the coroner's report, his death was officially ruled a homicide. An investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made.

