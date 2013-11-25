Assaulted Toledo cab driver's death ruled homicide - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo cab driver's death ruled homicide

Anyone who has more information about this crime is urged to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111. (Source: Toledo Police Department) Anyone who has more information about this crime is urged to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111. (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Toledo Police Department has released surveillance video taken outside of a west Toledo bar, which resulted in the death of a taxi cab driver, hoping the public can help find the man responsible.

The video takes place at Chuck's Bar on Monroe Street back on April 28. It shows a taxi cab driver being assaulted by a man. Several days later, the cab driver died.

In the coroner's report, his death was officially ruled a homicide. An investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone who has more information on this crime is urged to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Toledo cab driver's death ruled homicideMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: Fugitive of the Week

    SLIDESHOW: Fugitive of the Week

    Mugshots of wanted criminals listed as "Fugitive of the Week." Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a fugitive is encouraged to contact their local authorities.
    More >>
    Mugshots of wanted criminals listed as "Fugitive of the Week." Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a fugitive is encouraged to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or local police department.
    More >>
Powered by Frankly