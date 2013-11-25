AAA Northwest Ohio to offer Tipsy Tow for Thanksgiving holiday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

AAA Northwest Ohio to offer Tipsy Tow for Thanksgiving holiday

AAA works all year to educate motorists about driving practices to help keep them safe and reduce traffic-related crashes and resulting injuries. To help members and non-members celebrate safely this Thanksgiving holiday, AAA Northwest Ohio is offering a Tipsy Tow service from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday.

While AAA encourages party goers to designate a driver if they plan to consume alcohol this holiday, the Tipsy Tow service is available to assist those who find themselves in an impaired situation and need to get them and their vehicles home safely.

To take advantage of Tipsy Tow, drivers should:

- Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday

- State they need a "Tipsy Tow"

- Provide their name, home address, phone number and vehicle location

"Tipsy Tow is available to help northwest Ohioans celebrate Thanksgiving safely, while helping fulfill AAA's mission of making roads safer for everyone," said April Cochran, vice president of Membership, Marketing and Public Affairs for AAA Northwest Ohio.

Tipsy Tow provides a one-way ride for the driver and their vehicle at no cost for up to 10 miles. A tow to a hotel may be allowed if the motorist is - or plans to become - a guest.

Services that will not be provided as part of the Tipsy Tow program include:

-Tow requests to another drinking establishment or a destination other than their home

-Requests for a vehicle start, flat tire change, gas delivery and/or taxi service.

For trips longer than 10 miles, motorists can expect to be charged the towing company's standard rate. If members are requiring these services separate from the Tipsy Tow program, the service will be provided as usual.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one alcohol-impaired death occurs every 45 minutes across the country, with alcohol impaired drivers contributing to one out of every three traffic deaths.

