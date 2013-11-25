AAA Northwest Ohio to offer Tipsy Tow for Thanksgiving holiday

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Old Newsboys: Doing good in Toledo for 83 years

Northwest Ohioans are marking the Thanksgiving holiday with food, football and shopping.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

AAA works all year to educate motorists about driving practices to help keep them safe and reduce traffic-related crashes and resulting injuries. To help members and non-members celebrate safely this Thanksgiving holiday, AAA Northwest Ohio is offering a Tipsy Tow service from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday.

While AAA encourages party goers to designate a driver if they plan to consume alcohol this holiday, the Tipsy Tow service is available to assist those who find themselves in an impaired situation and need to get them and their vehicles home safely.

To take advantage of Tipsy Tow, drivers should:

- Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday

- State they need a "Tipsy Tow"

- Provide their name, home address, phone number and vehicle location

"Tipsy Tow is available to help northwest Ohioans celebrate Thanksgiving safely, while helping fulfill AAA's mission of making roads safer for everyone," said April Cochran, vice president of Membership, Marketing and Public Affairs for AAA Northwest Ohio.

Tipsy Tow provides a one-way ride for the driver and their vehicle at no cost for up to 10 miles. A tow to a hotel may be allowed if the motorist is - or plans to become - a guest.

Services that will not be provided as part of the Tipsy Tow program include:

-Tow requests to another drinking establishment or a destination other than their home

-Requests for a vehicle start, flat tire change, gas delivery and/or taxi service.

For trips longer than 10 miles, motorists can expect to be charged the towing company's standard rate. If members are requiring these services separate from the Tipsy Tow program, the service will be provided as usual.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one alcohol-impaired death occurs every 45 minutes across the country, with alcohol impaired drivers contributing to one out of every three traffic deaths.

