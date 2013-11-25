Ohio holiday shopping forecast up - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OH holiday shopping forecast up

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Retail researchers expect sales to be up this holiday shopping season for Ohio businesses.

However, the forecast by the University of Cincinnati Economics Center indicates uneven sales growth around the state, with the Columbus, Cleveland, Toledo and Cincinnati metro areas leading the way. Sales are projected to be up only slightly in the Youngstown region, and roughly flat in the Akron and Dayton areas.

Overall, the forecast projects $14.9 billion in retail sales for November-December, up 3.5 percent from the same period last year. The forecast done in conjunction with the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants was presented Monday.

The highly competitive holiday shopping season that heats up this Thanksgiving week usually produces a significant chunk of the annual revenues for many retailers.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • OH holiday shopping forecast upMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: Stores opening on Thanksgiving

    SLIDESHOW: Stores opening on Thanksgiving

    Black Friday has officially crept into Thanksgiving, with more stores than ever opening on what has traditionally been a day of thanks and rest. Here is a look at the stores opening on Thanksgiving.
    More >>
    Black Friday has officially crept into Thanksgiving, with more stores than ever opening on what has traditionally been a day of thanks and rest. Here is a look at the stores opening on Thanksgiving.
    More >>
Powered by Frankly