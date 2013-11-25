Monroe man assaulted with tire iron, machete after visit to Tole - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe man assaulted with tire iron, machete after visit to Toledo gentlemen's club

MONROE, MI (Toledo News Now) -

A Monroe man was assaulted with a tire iron and a machete by three men who offered him a ride back to his vehicle after a visit to a Toledo gentlemen's club early Saturday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office say two Monroe County men, one 21-years old, the other 20, were left at the club without a ride back to their vehicle in Monroe. The two accepted a ride back to the area from three other men.

After driving back to Monroe County, the sheriff's office says the driver of the vehicle stopped the car at Monroe Township Park, near the intersection of Parkwood Street and Oakwood Drive. At this point, the sheriff's office says one of the men realized something was wrong and ran to his vehicle, which was parked in the area.

The 21-year-old Monroe man was left in the car, where the sheriff's office says he was chocked and dragged from the car. The man was then assaulted with a tire iron and a machete, kicked and punched in the body and face, according to the sheriff's office. The suspects also stole the victim's wallet.

Deputies say the 20-year-old man then returned to the area and took his friend to a nearby hospital. The victim suffered serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The sheriff's office says three suspects were identified after investigation. One of the suspects, a 20-year-old Ida Township man, was arrested early Sunday morning. The remaining two suspects are still at large.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the names of anyone involved in the incident, but did say the suspects still at large are believed to be staying in the Toledo area. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Sroka at 734-243-7070 or Sergeant Jeff Pauli at 734-240-7700.

