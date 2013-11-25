Police ask for public's help identifying man in Family Dollar su - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police ask for public's help identifying man in Family Dollar surveillance video

Toledo Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen on Family Dollar surveillance video.

The man broke into the store's office and stole several cartons of cigarettes, according to police.

Police say the incident happened at the Family Dollar store on West Bancroft Street in central Toledo. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

