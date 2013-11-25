Fire destroys Findlay apartment, damages nearby units - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire destroys Findlay apartment, damages nearby units

(Source: Shawn Gibson) (Source: Shawn Gibson)
FINDLAY, OH

Flames broke out inside a third floor apartment in the 2900 block of North Main Street in Findlay just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Fire crews say the fire was contained to a single apartment on the third floor, but smoke and water damaged nearby units. No one was hurt in the blaze.

Residents say they awoke to neighbors pounding on their doors. Four people had to be rescued from the third floor by firefighters.

"I just, I had my dog, we didn't have a leash for him, so I held him and just waited. Waited to find out what was going on, and whose apartment it was, there was smoke everywhere," said Beth McNamara, whose cat is still missing after the fire.

Firefighters say it looks like cooking was to blame for the blaze.

"It appears that maybe a cooking fire that got away from her and then she ended up trying to exit, left the door open and so forth, gave it a little extra oxygen," said Battalion Chief Matt Traver.

According to the Red Cross, residents who live on the first and second floors of the building have been allowed back inside their apartments. Those who live on the third floor will not be allowed back inside Monday night.

