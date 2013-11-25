Smoke detectors save family from west Toledo house fire

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Smoke detectors may have made the difference in saving lives after a fire broke out at a home on Hargrave near Ivanhill in west Toledo Monday morning.

Fire dispatch says the man and woman living at the house escaped on their own after their smoke detectors alerted them. Firefighters believe the cause may have been from a gas leak.

Dispatch also says firefighters called it a defensive fire, meaning the house is a total loss.

Firefighters say water they're spraying to put out the fire is freezing on the ground, making the area potentially dangerous. They are urging people to avoid the area.

No one was injured, but the remainder of the home was torn down.

The Red Cross assisted at the scene.

"We're able to provide hope to families when they really don't know where else to turn. And so, a lot of times, what our volunteers do is that they're giving them a hug, and they are hoping to reassure them, and let them know that it's going to be OK. It really is a devastating thing. They don't know what tomorrow is going to bring, or next week," said Amanda Aldrich with the Red Cross.

