Smoke detectors save family from west Toledo house fire

Smoke detectors may have made the difference in saving lives after a fire broke out at a home on Hargrave near Ivanhill in west Toledo Monday morning.

Fire dispatch says the man and woman living at the house escaped on their own after their smoke detectors alerted them. Firefighters believe the cause may have been from a gas leak.

Dispatch also says firefighters called it a defensive fire, meaning the house is a total loss.

Firefighters say water they're spraying to put out the fire is freezing on the ground, making the area potentially dangerous. They are urging people to avoid the area.

No one was injured, but the remainder of the home was torn down.

The Red Cross assisted at the scene.

"We're able to provide hope to families when they really don't know where else to turn. And so, a lot of times, what our volunteers do is that they're giving them a hug, and they are hoping to reassure them, and let them know that it's going to be OK. It really is a devastating thing. They don't know what tomorrow is going to bring, or next week," said Amanda Aldrich with the Red Cross.

