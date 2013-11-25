Man in custody after crashing vehicle in Toledo police chase - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man in custody after crashing vehicle in Toledo police chase

One man is in custody after leading police on a chase before losing control and flipping his vehicle in the 500 block of Langdon Street in south Toledo.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, a general broadcast was made on a stolen vehicle from Walbridge Avenue. Sgt. Poole was in the South and Broadway area when he observed the vehicle make a left turn from Langdon onto South. He started following the vehicle, which then turned left into a gas station on South and Thayer, where it pulled up next to a gas pump.

When Poole activated his overhead lights, the driver pulled away from the pump and turned left onto Thayer, initiating a pursuit. While driving down an alley, the driver attempted to turn right, but struck a telephone pole, flipping the vehicle onto its top.

Driver Alexander Perez, 21, and passenger Kari Krise, 26, both crawled out of the vehicle and tried to flee, but they were immediately apprehended.

They were both treated on scene and transported to a Toledo hospital.

Perez was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply. Krise was not arrested.

