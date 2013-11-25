Police investigating north Toledo shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect wanted after pizza delivery man shot in north Toledo

Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Dexter Street in north Toledo that sent one man to the hospital.

According to police, they received a call around 3:30 Monday morning from a man on his way to the hospital. Christopher Stevens said he had been shot at least once in the back while he was delivering pizza. 

"It's a horrible crime. Guy is out there just trying to make some money, the good, old-fashioned way, the honest way, delivering a pizza pie, and he gets shot," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department.

Police say Stevens was ambushed by a group of suspects who wanted cash they thought he had on hand. However, they say the order was prepaid, which meant Stevens had no money.

"Either just saw him and happened to be there, or knew that the pizza was coming. Maybe they followed him from the store. Obviously, they weren't aware of the protocol of the pizza place, because, they thought he had some money, which he didn't," said Heffernan.

Stevens is currently being treated for a gunshot wound in his shoulder and is expected to make a full recovery.

The shooter has not been found.

"We need to find out who these people are that did this, so we can get them off the streets, so this doesn't happen to anybody else," said Heffernan.

