Woman killed at intersection of Township Roads in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Washington Twp., Hardin County Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Taylor Carder, age 20, of Dola, OH was driving northbound on Township Rd. 125 when she ran the stop sign at Township Rd. 50.

Her pickup truck was struck in the side by a car being driven by London Crist, age 18, also from Dola.

Ms. Carder's vehicle rolled onto its top and both vehicles came to rest on the northeast side of the intersection.

Ms. Carder, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms. Crist, who was wearing her seat belt, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Correction: An earlier version of this story had Ms. Carder's name listed as Lindsay.

