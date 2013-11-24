Couple concerned about Whirlpool Park despite report

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The Easter Sandusky County cancer cluster remains a mystery.

35 children have been affected and several have died.

The drinking water, soil and air have all been tested but, still, no cause has been found.

Herb and Renee Farley are part of a class action lawsuit involving cluster victims filed against the Whirlpool Corporation.

They live directly across the street from Whirlpool Park, which the corporation operated until 2006.

The Farleys claim a previous owner of their home has non-Hodgkins lymphoma and the value of their home has dipped.

"Definitely it's gone down. Talk to anybody around here. Nobody would want to buy this property," said Ms. Farley.

Recent tests by Whirlpool say the park is contaminated with cancer causing PCBs.

But a corporation report concludes the PCBs are not leaving the property.

The Farleys say Whirlpool found other more dangerous, less publicized carcinogens on the park property during testing.

They've tested their well water.

At least for now, The Farleys say it's safe to drink.

"There's always the possibility ground water moves. Our closeness to the park is something always on our mind," said Mr. Farley.

The Farleys want Whirlpool to cross the street, do water and soil testing and deem their property safe.

"But since those carcinogens that we know about now have popped up there at the park, we're going to have our water re-tested for any of those also," said Ms. Farley.

