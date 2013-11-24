Family asking for donations after fatal fire

A Fremont family is asking for help after a fire killed a mother and her young child.

Just after 4 Saturday morning... Fire crews found 2 bodies inside a duplex at 520 may street.

Family members tell us Brenda Shorty and her 3-year-old daughter Vinesha were killed.

Brenda leaves behind 4 other children, between the ages of 6 and 15.

Her sister, Denease, tells us the family is asking for clothing and food donations for the remaining children.

You can drop donations off at 620 South Street.

Brenda's son is 6. He wears size 7 or 8 pants, small shirts, and size 2 shoes.

Her 10-year-old daughter wears size 7 slim pants, small shirts and size 3 shoes.

Her 14-year-old daughter wears size 11 pants, medium shirts, and size 7 shoes.

Her 15-year-old daughter wears size 4 or 5 pants, medium shirts, and size 8 shoes.

The family is also asking for donations of blankets and coats. They also are in need of food donations.

Brenda had no life insurance, and the family is in need of donations to pay for funeral costs for both Brenda and her daughter.

