Train and semi collide in Erie Twp., truck driver injured

The intersection of Telegraph and Lakeside Road was closed Sunday evening after a train hit a semi truck hauling corn.

The fire chief says there are two train tracks there.

One train was already stopped on one set of tracks, but it was not blocking the crossing.

The fire chief says the driver of the semi truck couldn't see the train coming in the other direction as he turned onto Samaria Road.

The train pushed the cab of the truck a quarter of a mile north.

The driver was knocked out of the cab, and found lying in a pool of water, unconscious.

"I heard a loud noise, looked right out the window and instantly saw the semi get hit by the train. There was another train that was blocking his view. So, that's why he couldn't see it when he turned. And he hit it, I seen the whole thing," said a witness who called 911.

The fire chief did not know if the gates were working at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi was taken to hospital, no word on his injuries tonight.

